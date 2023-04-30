Summit Financial LLC Sells 15,469 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,841,000 after buying an additional 733,968 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,252,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 695,000 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,431,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,738,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYG stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. 33,821,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,417,422. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.52. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.