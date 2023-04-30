Summit Financial LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,729 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,602,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,087. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

