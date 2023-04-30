Summit Financial LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.84. 1,120,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,422. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.45.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

