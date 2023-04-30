Summit Financial LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $338,853,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 157,851 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,126,000. Brightworth grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,260,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 130,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,156,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 115,095 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,552. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

