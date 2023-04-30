Summit Financial LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 586.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.