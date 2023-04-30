Summit Financial LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $503.22. 1,170,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,967. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.51 and a 200-day moving average of $491.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

