Summit Financial LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 673,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

