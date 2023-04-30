Summit Financial LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.36. 314,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $70.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

