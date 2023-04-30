Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IUSV traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $74.91. 468,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,948. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

