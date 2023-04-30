Summit Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,586. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

