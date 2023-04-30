Suku (SUKU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $958,196.69

Suku (SUKU) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $11.08 million and $958,196.69 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Suku

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

