Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 70.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $140,566.93 and $4.52 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00027951 USD and is down -25.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $40.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

