Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Decreased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SYK opened at $299.65 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

