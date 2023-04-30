Stratis Trading Down 0.6% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $82.70 million and $1.70 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.99 or 0.06483672 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00059572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00039795 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,625,667 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

