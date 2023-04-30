Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $133.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,895. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.42 and its 200 day moving average is $142.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

