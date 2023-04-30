Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 182,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

