Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Purchases Shares of 392,730 Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 392,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000. Kanzhun comprises 2.9% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Kanzhun as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BZ. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 52.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 20.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,554,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1,029.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,413 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

