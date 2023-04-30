StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESPGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:ESP opened at $22.12 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Get Rating)

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.