StockNews.com Downgrades W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Hold

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

WRB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

