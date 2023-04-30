StockNews.com Downgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

VEON Price Performance

Shares of VEON opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. VEON has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,065 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Further Reading

