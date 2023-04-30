StockNews.com Downgrades Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Rollins Trading Up 1.6 %

ROL stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,321,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 82,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Rollins by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

