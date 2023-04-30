StockNews.com Downgrades Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.3 %

FDP opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

