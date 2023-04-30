StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SRNE. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

