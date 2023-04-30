Stephens Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $87.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.
Centene Stock Performance
Shares of Centene stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. Centene has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centene (CNC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.