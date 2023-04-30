Stephens Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $87.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. Centene has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

