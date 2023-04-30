Steem Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $92.54 million and $8.49 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,426.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00301699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00012159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00531501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00066322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00403271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 432,897,882 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

