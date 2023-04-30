Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of SCBFY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,287. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

