STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,845 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.87. 1,890,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $39.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

