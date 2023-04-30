SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.335-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.67-$4.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.67.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,570,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,298,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.