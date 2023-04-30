SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.67-$4.97 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $58.54. 1,842,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.67.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

