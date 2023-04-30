Square Token (SQUA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $187,378.77

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00009546 BTC on exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $187,378.77 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Square Token has traded 54.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 2.80587538 USD and is down -8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $757,910.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.