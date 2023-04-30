SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.00 million-$128.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.54 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.67-$2.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.30. The stock had a trading volume of 114,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $157.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,465.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,537.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,090 shares of company stock worth $17,109,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Articles

