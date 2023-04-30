SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.50 million-$527.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.49 million. SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.63 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $147.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,525. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,109,076. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

