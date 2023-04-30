Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $165.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.83.

SPOT opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.64. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $145.88.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

