Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $130.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.83.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.64. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $145.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.