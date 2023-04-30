Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $130.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SPOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners raised Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Spotify Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.83.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.64. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $145.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

