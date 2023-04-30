SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,589 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $184.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

