Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,062,200 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 757,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DALXF shares. CIBC increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities downgraded Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $11.41 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

