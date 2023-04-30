S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Update

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI traded up $7.00 on Friday, hitting $362.58. 1,742,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

