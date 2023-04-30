Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Down 15.7% in April

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,332,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,741,235.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,741,235.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of SWX opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.11%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

