Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $79.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SWX opened at $56.00 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,236,622 shares of company stock valued at $194,582,985. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

