Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on May 16th

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Performance

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $197.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 157,987 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 506.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 103,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southern States Bancshares by 254.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Southern States Bancshares

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Southern States Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

