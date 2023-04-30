South Dakota Investment Council Sells 5,300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,598,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,213,000 after purchasing an additional 195,502 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 856,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,646,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.97 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

