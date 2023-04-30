South Dakota Investment Council Sells 28,317 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,317 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $239.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.89.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.69.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

