South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 717 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.24% of RenaissanceRe worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RNR stock opened at $215.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.80.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.