South Dakota Investment Council Has $21.54 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,122 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $21,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA opened at $142.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

