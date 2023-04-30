South Dakota Investment Council Has $15.32 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 403.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,410 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,261 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,726,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,894,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after acquiring an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $87.98 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $110.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

