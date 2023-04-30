South Dakota Investment Council Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.28% of PVH worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.