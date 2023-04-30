South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,611 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,008 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after acquiring an additional 497,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 495,600 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $988,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,371 shares in the company, valued at $30,713,626.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,752,470 over the last three months. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.