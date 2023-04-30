Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Short Interest Up 49.1% in April

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DTC stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

