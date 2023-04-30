SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.00 million-$740.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.72 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Price Performance

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. 632,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,478. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 127.71%. The business had revenue of $187.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $1,218,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 470,462 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 92,871 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.