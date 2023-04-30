Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Up 43.9% in April

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

Shares of SCKT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,350. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.89.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

